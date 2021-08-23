KCPS parents ready for a new year

Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools' new school year will begin with students in classrooms and strict health and safety measures in place.

KSHB 41 News spoke to two parents of young students who hope to keep their students in those classrooms from day one until the end of the year.

For KCPS parents, the refrain remains the same.

Courtney Lewis' son is going into first grade. She’s relieved he’ll be back in class, at his age.

"Their job right now is to learn how to be kids with other kids, especially when they're kindergarten, first graders, pre K," she said.

Andrew Weisberg's 4-year-old is gearing up for pre-K, and it's a big year for her development.

"There’s definitely a difference between her just learning through an iPad and her learning into the classroom, so we're really excited about that and I think it's gonna be a tremendous opportunity as she gets ready for kindergarten," he said.

Coming out of a virtual environment will be an adjustment, but an important one.

"They really want to be independent, they want to grow their independence and they can't do that when mom or dad or a caregiver or grandma or whomever is sitting right next to them saying do this, do that, do this, like this is the time for them to learn how to make their own decisions and being in a classroom that's theirs," Lewis said.

Then there’s health and safety.

Masks will be required for every KCPS student and staff member. The district is also requiring staff members to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

It gives Weisberg and Lewis peace of mind.

"That makes us feel a lot better because kids her age aren’t able to get the vaccination yet. Especially when you consider that, you know kids her age are unable to get the vaccination yet, so we're just happy that there's some level of protection as they all go back," Weisberg said.

"I know that this district has done everything that they felt was the best thing to do for the kids, and as a parent, knowing that this is one step that they could take to help keep kids healthy and to help keep kids in school and not go through the virtual craziness of last year," Lewis said.

After that unprecedented year, a new one is beginning - but the pandemic remains.

"I think there's going to be a lot of grace, that's one positive thing that's come out of this is people are showing a lot of grace, and I would expect nothing less from KCPS," Lewis said.