Campbell County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains; Johnson County, Casper BLM; Natrona County, Casper BLM; South Bighorn Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zones...280...285...289. In North Central WY Fire Zone....281. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Johnson...Washakie. In Southwest WY...Sweetwater. * WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 80s.

