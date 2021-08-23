Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trinity County, CA

Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-24 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Trinity AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert in effect until 11 AM PDT this morning for areas around Trinity Center and Coffee Creek. Hazardous air quality conditions are expected today for areas around Trinity Center and Coffee Creek. Hazardous levels may also be seen briefly today near Weaverville,Lewiston, and Platina area. At these smoke levels, everyone should avoid any outdoor activity and any activity that brings smoke indoors. FOR PERSONS IN DEL NORTE...HUMBOLDT AND TRINITY COUNTIES...Please visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the current air quality alert.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weaverville, CA
City
Lewiston, CA
County
Trinity County, CA
City
Trinity Center, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Coast#Quality Management#Air Quality Alert#Northern Trinity#Del Norte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Supreme Court strikes down Biden administration's eviction moratorium

The United States Supreme Court has struck down President Biden’s eviction moratorium, ruling that it can only be extended via action from Congress. "If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue," the ruling said about the moratorium Biden imposed as a means of protecting renters negatively affected by the coronavirus, "Congress must specifically authorize it."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy