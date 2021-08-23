Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-24 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Trinity AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert in effect until 11 AM PDT this morning for areas around Trinity Center and Coffee Creek. Hazardous air quality conditions are expected today for areas around Trinity Center and Coffee Creek. Hazardous levels may also be seen briefly today near Weaverville,Lewiston, and Platina area. At these smoke levels, everyone should avoid any outdoor activity and any activity that brings smoke indoors. FOR PERSONS IN DEL NORTE...HUMBOLDT AND TRINITY COUNTIES...Please visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the current air quality alert.