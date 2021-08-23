Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

1 dead after crash at East Raymond Street and South Keystone Avenue

By Daniel Bradley
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s8hV1_0ba2P9kM00

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash Monday morning on the southeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. when the driver of a passenger vehicle drove through a red light at the intersection of East Raymond Street and South Keystone Avenue and crashed into a semi-tractor trailer, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD public information officer William A. Young said the department's certified accident investigators were at the scene and other drivers stayed at the intersection and cooperated with police.

The intersection was closed to traffic following the crash.

WRTV photographer Shea Goodpaster contributed to this report.

