Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Monday marks Cuomo's final day in office

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qApLr_0ba2P3S000

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wound down his decade as state governor on Monday by delivering a farewell address to the state.

"We didn't always get it quite right. But I want you to know, from the bottom of my heart, that every day, I worked my hardest, I gave it my all, and I tried my best to deliver for you. And that is the God's honest truth," Cuomo said.

Cuomo will resign at 11:59 p.m. Monday, allowing Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to take over in a transfer that will break another glass ceiling for women in state politics.

The transition between Democrats comes just under two weeks after Cuomo announced he would resign rather than face a likely impeachment battle over sexual harassment allegations.

A report published earlier this month by state Attorney General Letitia James accused Cuomo of sexually harassing 11 women during his time in office, many of them staff members and subordinates. While Cuomo has repeatedly denied allegations of inappropriate touching or groping, he did "accept full responsibility" in announcing his resignation earlier this month.

“'New York tough’ means New York loving, and I love New York, and I love you, and everything that I have ever done has been motivated by that love, and I would never want to be unhelpful in any way,” Cuomo said. “And I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing.”

Cuomo had planned to run for a fourth term next year. Instead, he is to leave his office at 11:59 p.m.

During his farewell remarks on Monday, Cuomo thanked New Yorkers for helping make the state "the progressive capital of the country."

"Every time, people of New York have done the right thing," Cuomo said, noting that New Yorkers choose "hope over fear, love over hate" and "unity over division every time."

He also called on the state assembly to pass a law requiring all schools to require teachers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He also called on private businesses to enact mandates requiring proof of vaccination for large gatherings.

Hochul will become New York’s first female governor when she takes her oath in private moments after midnight.

"I believe she will step up to the challenge, we all wish her success," Cuomo said during his farewell remarks Monday.

In a press conference shortly after Cuomo announced his resignation, Hochul said she aimed to bring "full transparency" to the governor's office.

"No one will describe my office as a toxic work environment," Hochul said.

Report a typo

Comments / 2

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Democrats#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

NY ethics board advances criminal referral over potential leak to Cuomo

The New York state’s ethics oversight commission on Thursday called on New York Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the identity of the person who may have illegally leaked information from a 2019 closed-door meeting to then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to reports. The alleged leak disclosed details relating to a...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Kathy Hochul says she kept promise to boot unethical Cuomo admin staffers

All staffers implicated in the investigation that led to Andrew Cuomo resigning in disgrace are out of the boss’ office, Gov. Kathy Hochul claimed Wednesday. Asked during an MSNBC appearance if she had “cleaned house,” Hochul affirmed that she had followed through on her promise to oust staffers named in the scathing state attorney general sexual harassment probe.
Politicsnickiswift.com

The Reason Andrew Cuomo Got His Emmy Taken Away

The same day former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially stepped down from his duties over sexual harassment allegations, it seems the death knell was sounded not once, but twice, after the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences formally stripped him of his Emmy. According to a report by the New York Post, the award was rescinded due to the overwhelming backlash the career politician received after the publication of a report issued by the state attorney general's office, which stated that upon a thorough investigation, they had found that Cuomo had conclusively sexually harassed at least 11 women, many of whom at one point or another were under his employ.
New York City, NYthewoodyshow.com

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Stripped Of His Emmy

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has stripped former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of his Emmy award one day after he officially stepped down as governor. The announcement was made just hours after Kathy Hochul was sworn in to replace him. Cuomo was forced to resign after...
CelebritiesThe Independent

Cynthia Nixon taunts Andrew Cuomo for losing honorary Emmy

Cynthia Nixon throws shade at exiting New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during his final hours in office after losing his honorary Emmy Award. The Sex and the City star tweeted about the disgraced politician before he handed over the reins to interim governor Kathy Hochul. The Hollywood actress tweeted: “The...
Entertainmentmediaite.com

Former Cuomo Challenger Cynthia Nixon DUNKS on Cuomo: ‘Neither of Us is Governor, But I Still Have My Emmy(s)’

Actress and left-wing activist Cynthia Nixon dunked on former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Twitter on Tuesday. “The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s),” tweeted Nixon, who has two Emmys. She unsuccessfully challenged Cuomo in the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial primary in the Empire State.
PoliticsWashington Examiner

On his way out the door, Cuomo grants clemency to a terrorist

On his way out the door, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had one final gift for the people of New York: commuting the sentence of a terrorist. Cuomo commuted the sentence of David Gilbert, the father of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Boudin had previously asked Cuomo to help his father, who he felt was treated too harshly by the criminal justice system. According to Boudin, Gilbert was simply an unarmed getaway driver.
Politicsmediaite.com

Now For The REAL Pain: Andrew Cuomo Stripped of International Emmy on Day of Resignation

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has lost the honorary Emmy Award he received in 2020 for his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday that they are revoking the International Emmy they awarded Cuomo last year. This comes just after Cuomo resigned amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment.
Albany, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Hochul Administration Acknowledges 12,000 More COVID Deaths In N.Y. Than Cuomo Admin Publicized

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – In just her second day on the job, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is acknowledging nearly 12,000 more deaths from COVID-19 than had been previously reported. New York state is now saying 55,395 people have died of COVID-19. That is based on death certificate data submitted to the CDC. That is up from roughly 43,400 reported by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his last day in office. The new total comes after reports about the Cuomo administration’s use of a much stricter definition of COVID-19 deaths than other states. Watch Marcia Kramer’s report — As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Hochul...
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Staffers say Cuomo’s dog has as much bite as former governor

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s pooch, Captain, apparently behaves like a junkyard dog, too. People who worked for disgraced Cuomo traded horror stories about the ex-governor’s dog as The Post spotted maintenance workers Tuesday moving Captain’s dog house out from the backyard of the executive mansion. Interactions with the dog, a northern...
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Cuomo's Emmy is rescinded

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Tuesday rescinded the special Emmy award given to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year, pointing to the sexual harassment allegations leveled against the governor that preceded his resignation. The academy in a statement said, "in light of the New York Attorney...
New York City, NYwnynewsnow.com

Cuomo Faces Another Defeat, Now Losing COVID-19 Briefing Emmy Award

NEW YORK – Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo suffered another loss just shortly after leaving office on Tuesday when his Emmy Award was revoked. The global TV academy announced the award, presented to Cuomo for his daily televised briefings on the Coronavirus Pandemic last year, was recalled after he resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Comments / 2

Community Policy