Hot and humid Monday with a slight chance of showers

We woke up today with temps in the 50s and 60s and clouds from rain to our west. That rain fell apart as it moved in and then we enjoyed sunshine the rest of the day with highs in the low 80s. The air changed dramatically today from dry to steamy, and it stays muggy the rest of the week. Tonight is much warmer with lows near 70, increasing clouds, and scattered t'showers after 4 am. The rest of the day will have hit and miss t'showers with highs in the mid to upper 80s and high humidity.

T'showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, then Wednesday is hot, hazy and humid with highs near 90 and heat indices near 100. T'showers are likely on Thursday and it will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, but it stays humid. The NE wind on Thursday shifts back to the south on Friday and for the weekend. That means highs are back into the mid to upper 80s with highs humidity and scattered t'showers each day - summer weather.

TONIGHT : Partly cloudy, muggy and warm with scattered t'showers

Low: 71

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY : Partly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered t'storms

High: 86

Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY : Morning showers, then mostly sunny, hot and humid

High: 90

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

THURSDAY : Partly cloudy and humid with scattered t'showers likely

High: 76 Lakefront...81 Inland

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

FRIDAY : Partly cloudy and humid with scattered t'storms

High: 80 Lakefront...85 Inland

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

SATURDAY : Morning rain, then partly cloudy, warm and steamy

High: 88

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

