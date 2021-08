PAW Patrol to the rescue? Sort of. The movie industry is still struggling to get audiences back into theaters, particularly with the delta variant creating a new wave of concern. But the right movie, aimed at the right audience and released at just the right time can result in a box office surprise. Case in point… PAW Patrol: The Movie. The animated family movie, based on the popular kids’ TV show of the same name, was the highest-grossing movie this past weekend, beating out the Reminiscence, a sci-fi romance starring the usually bankable Hugh Jackman. PAW Patrol grossed $12 million versus the wildly disappointing $2 million delivered by Reminiscence.