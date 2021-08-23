Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

The Milky Way galaxy broke one of its arms

By Universe Today
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqEdn_0ba2Lsnc00
A contingent of stars and star-forming clouds was found jutting out from the Milky Way's Sagittarius Arm. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The Milky Way galaxy is our home, and yet in some ways, it is the least understood galaxy.

One of the biggest challenges astronomers have is in understanding its large-scale structure.

Because we’re in the midst of it all, mapping our galaxy is a bit like trying to map the size and shape of a wooded park while standing in the middle of it.

One of the ways astronomers can map our galaxy is to measure the position and distance of thousands upon thousands of stars.

This is one of the main goals of the Gaia mission, which studies the location and motion of more than a billion stars.

Gaia has already revealed details in the structure of the Milky Way, such as a wave pattern among some stars.

Another method is to look at specific objects in our galaxy, such as star-forming nebulae.

Star-forming nebulae tend to be located within the spiral arms of a galaxy, where there is the most gas and dust.

The Spitzer infrared space telescope has measured the distances to young stars within many nebulae, which helped us confirm that the Milky Way has four main spiral arms.

A new study combines data from Gaia and Spitzer, comparing the location of some nebulae with the overall spiral distribution of stars.

The study focused on a main spiral arm within the galaxy known as the Sagittarius Arm. It is the spiral arm just inward from the Sun’s arm of Orion. The team hoped to measure an aspect of the spiral arm known as the pitch angle.

It tells you how tightly wound a spiral arm is. The larger the pitch angle, the more open the spiral arms are. In the case of the Sagittarius Arm, the pitch angle is about 12 degrees. But pitch the angle of some nebulae are very different.

The team looked at four prominent nebulae in our night sky: the Eagle Nebula (which contains the Pillars of Creation), the Omega Nebula, the Trifid Nebula, and the Lagoon Nebula.

These four nebulae are in the same general region and were used in the 1950s to confirm the existence of the Sagittarius Arm. This new study pinned down the location of these nebulae and other stars and found the region has a pitch angle of 60 degrees.

This doesn’t mean our original measure of the Sagittarius Arm is wrong, but it does point to a type of structure known as galactic spurs.

Some spiral galaxies have very smooth spiral arms, where gas, dust, and star-forming regions are all along the same curve.

Other spiral galaxies have more broken spiral arms, with small feathery offshoots called spurs. We don’t know for sure which type of galaxy the Milky Way is, but this new study points to it being the latter.

Written by Brian Koberlein.

Source: Universe Today.

Comments / 0

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

84K+
Followers
5K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milky Way Galaxy#Spiral Galaxy#Galaxies#The Milky Way#Sun#Orion#Universe Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Related
WildlifeThe Independent

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character. Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”. Two large holes in the creature's body...
Astronomytecheblog.com

Astronomers Discover Massive Structure at Edge of Milky Way Galaxy That Can’t Be Explained

Nanjing University (China) astronomers recently used the five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) and came across a massive elongated structure as they searched for clouds of neutral atomic hydrogen (HI). This is the extension to the first galactic quadrant of the Shield-Centaur arm (Outer Scutum-Centaurus [OSC)] and appears to be located far behind it, which is a secondary spiral arm of the Milky Way, lovsyrf 71,750 light years from the galactic center. Read more for a video and additional information.
Astronomytecheblog.com

Intelligent Extraterrestrial Civilizations May be Harvesting Energy from Black Holes Using Dyson Spheres

Researchers from the National Tsing Hua University in Taiwan, led by Tiger Yu-Yang Hsiao, searched for evidence of Dyson spheres, which is a megastructure that completely encompasses a star and captures a large percentage of its power output. However, this time, they were seeking an “inverse Dyson sphere” (IDS), which could technically harvest energy from a black hole in a similar fashion. Read more for two videos about Dyson spheres and additional information.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

New Discovery Suggests That the Universe is a Far More Dangerous Place Than Anyone Could Ever Imagine

Probably everyone knows by now that the Universe is far from being the friendly place as we perceive it as long as we keep our feet on the ground. Once we exit our planet’s atmosphere, the Universe will do its best to try to kill us. It has so many ways: lack of oxygen and atmospheric pressure, cosmic radiation, lack of liquid water, extreme temperatures, and so on.
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

A Signal from Space Is on a 16-Day Cycle. Scientists Just Ruled Out an Explanation

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have captured unprecedented observations of bizarre signals in space, revealing new insights about why some of these unexplained pulses, known as fast radio bursts (FRBs), appear to flash in clear periodic patterns. First detected in 2007,...
AstronomyPhys.org

Why is this weird, metallic star hurtling out of the Milky Way?

About 2,000 light-years away from Earth, there is a star catapulting toward the edge of the Milky Way. This particular star, known as LP 40−365, is one of a unique breed of fast-moving stars—remnant pieces of massive white dwarf stars—that have survived in chunks after a gigantic stellar explosion. "This...
Astronomythewoodyshow.com

NASA Says Giant Asteroid Now Has A Greater Chance Of Hitting Earth

Scientists have been tracking a giant asteroid that is the size of the Empire State Building as it hurdles through space towards Earth. After reviewing new data gathered by NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft, they have increased the odds that the asteroid, named Bennu, will strike the Earth in the next three hundred years.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Earth's Rotation Is Slowing Down, And It Could Be Why We Have Oxygen For Life

Ever since its formation around 4.5 billion years ago, Earth's rotation has been gradually slowing down, and its days gotten progressively longer as a result. While Earth's slowdown is not noticeable on human timescales, it's enough to work significant changes over eons. One of those changes, new research suggests, is perhaps the most significant of all, at least to us: lengthening days have now been linked to the oxygenation of Earth's atmosphere. Specifically, the blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) that emerged and proliferated about 2.4 billion years ago would have been able to produce more oxygen as a metabolic by-product because Earth's days...
Astronomyhoustonianonline.com

It seems that a comet that exploded near the sun at the beginning of this year has caused a scene before

Researchers believe Comet Atlas is part of a larger comet, which appeared in the night sky about 5,000 years ago. At the end of 2019, astronomers discovered an interesting comet. Comet C/2019 was Y4, also known as Atlas. Atlas’ brightness increased at an astonishing speed, making it look as if we were seeing a comet It can be seen with the naked eye (see box). Unfortunately, that hope emitted smoke. But now researchers are making up for it with an interesting discovery about Atlas.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Curiosity rover finds cute little rock 'lizard' on Mars

It's a lizard, it's a cat, it's a … whimsical Martian rock!. The Mars Curiosity rover recently got a glimpse of this cute little rock feature in Gale Crater, where the rover has been exploring since 2012. The tiny textured arch is only about 6.5 inches (16.5 centimeters) tall, but its idiosyncratic shape had mission scientists excited.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Captures Footage of Shiny Object From Mars

Exploring Mars is such a great idea! Who knows what our neighboring planet could be hiding. We don’t have to think only about extraterrestrial beings ready to give us the answers to the most profound questions about the Universe. Astronomers explore the possibilities of building a base on Mars in the future.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Astronomers capture strange image of 'dancing ghosts' in the night sky

Astronomers have spotted the outline of what appear to be two ghostly figures dancing among the stars. Located about a billion light-years from Earth, the structures, formally named PKS 2130-538, have been nicknamed the "dancing ghosts" and were discovered as part of the first deep-sky search using the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope. The search was a part of the first pilot survey by the Evolutionary Map of the Universe (EMU) project.
ScienceInverse

A major Einstein theory was just proven right, 106 years later

In 1905 Albert Einstein wrote four groundbreaking papers on quantum theory and relativity. One was on Brownian motion, one earned him the Nobel Prize in 1921, and one outlined the foundations of special relativity. It became known as Einstein’s annus mirabilis or wonderous year. But it’s Einstein’s last 1905 paper...

Comments / 0

Community Policy