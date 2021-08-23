‘Ted Lasso’ is celebrated as TV’s nicest show. That’s exactly what’s holding it back
Season 2 of Apple’s beloved comedy “Ted Lasso” should change its name to reflect the real star of the show: “Roy Kent.”. The series, about an optimistic American football coach (played by Jason Sudeikis) hired to run a jaded British soccer team, won hearts, minds and 20 Emmy nominations with its first season, which premiered in 2020. Lasso’s aw-shucks helpfulness, folksy aphorisms — “innit neat?” — and homemade cookies landed like warm hugs during the darkest days of the pandemic and the ugliest of election years. He made viewers feel good in a grown-up, Mister Rogers kind of way, encouraging them to “believe” and showing that’s it’s OK for good guys to finish last as long as they make and help friends along the way.www.hastingstribune.com
