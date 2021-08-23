Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Ted Lasso’ is celebrated as TV’s nicest show. That’s exactly what’s holding it back

Hastings Tribune
 4 days ago

Season 2 of Apple’s beloved comedy “Ted Lasso” should change its name to reflect the real star of the show: “Roy Kent.”. The series, about an optimistic American football coach (played by Jason Sudeikis) hired to run a jaded British soccer team, won hearts, minds and 20 Emmy nominations with its first season, which premiered in 2020. Lasso’s aw-shucks helpfulness, folksy aphorisms — “innit neat?” — and homemade cookies landed like warm hugs during the darkest days of the pandemic and the ugliest of election years. He made viewers feel good in a grown-up, Mister Rogers kind of way, encouraging them to “believe” and showing that’s it’s OK for good guys to finish last as long as they make and help friends along the way.

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juno Temple
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Nick Mohammed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#American#British#Afc Richmond#The Sex Pistols
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Football
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in August and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “The Chair” Season 1 (available August 20) Why Should I Watch: Sandra Oh! Do you need another reason beyond Sandra Oh? Of course not, but perhaps you’re curious to know how much of the “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Killing Eve” star you’ll be getting. “The Chair” consists of six, half-hour episodes, all of which star Oh as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the new Chair of the English department at a prestigious (fictional) university tarnished by scandal. A professor (Jay Duplass) has been accused of improper behavior, and the investigation is made all the more complicated by a) his well-liked status within the community, and b) his possible relationship with Dr. Kim. Has she been promoted to guide the university into a new era, or is she the scapegoat to help the old guard escape any blame for their current predicament?
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

It’s been a while since the last good sci-fi thriller, hasn’t it?. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is probably the most recent example of a bona fide mind-bender, so it’s no surprise that Nolan’s sister-in-law and Westworld co-creator, Lisa Joy, should be the one to re-ignite the synapses in our moviegoing brains with Reminiscence, a time-hopping adventure in the vein of Inception.
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
TV & VideosPosted by
Parade

14 Things to Watch This Week: Ultimate Surfer, Walking Dead, Cult Kids & 'Clickbait'

Wondering what to watch? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into this weekend and through next week, on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening this week. Let’s get watching!
TV & VideosPopculture

Michael C. Hall and Taylor Kitsch Drop Netflix Show, and It's Already a Hit

If you're looking for your next Netflix drama binge, look no further than The Defeated. Starring Dexter's Michael C. Hall and Friday Night Light's Taylor Kitsch, The Defeated takes place in 1946 Germany in the chaotic aftermath of World War II. Kitsch stars as Max McLaughlin, an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force following the devastating war. The show dropped on Netflix on August 18, and it's already sitting at No. 8 on the streamer's Top 10 chart.
TV Serieswmleader.com

Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed Reacts to That Spitting Scene

We can’t just be a goldfish and forget that spitting scene from Ted Lasso‘s newest episode. Episode five of Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed comedy features Nate the Great (Nick Mohammed) hocking a loogie at his reflection in a mirror in an attempt to build his confidence. This moment came about after boss Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) admits to physically making herself big before entering intimidating situations.
TV ShowsETOnline.com

'Ted Lasso' Star Jeremy Swift on Higgins' Growth and the Show's Very Merry Christmas (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven't watched Ted Lasso season 2, episode 4, "Carol of the Bells." Perhaps only Ted Lasso could bring the chilly joy of Christmas into the overheated doldrums of mid-August and make it feel perfectly-timed -- and the beloved comedy did just that with this week's episode, titled "Carol of the Bells." (The episode even featured a special title sequence, with claymation renditions of the cast!)
Premier Leaguenewsbrig.com

‘Ted Lasso’: Brett Goldstein, MJ Delaney on Roy’s Last Match

One of the most pivotal character moments in the “Ted Lasso” first season finale came down as a late-in-the-day change to the scene, Emmy-nominated director MJ Delaney recalls. In “The Hope That Kills You,” Roy Kent (supporting comedy actor nominee Brett Goldstein) took the field for one final time. It...
TV & Videosarcamax.com

'Ted Lasso's' Christmas episode wasn't part of the plan. Here's how they pulled it off

A stop-motion opening credit sequence. A "Love Actually" reenactment. A rousing cover of a Darlene Love classic. "Ted Lasso's" mid-August Christmas episode might be the most earnest half-hour in a series already unabashed in its optimism and joy. And if, like the promotional gag that inspired Jason Sudeikis' soccer coach, the holiday episode sounds like it can't possibly work, trust that "Ted Lasso" once again pulls it off: With precise writing and a carefully calibrated tone, "Carol of the Bells" is one of the best entries in its acclaimed second season.
TV SeriesMacdaily News

Why did Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ do a Christmas episode in August?

Why, in mid-August, is the latest installment of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso comedy series, “Carol Of The Bells,” a Christmas episode?. From a practical standpoint, “Carol Of The Bells” exists because, after the Ted Lasso writers’ room finished plotting 10 episodes for season two, Apple extended its order to 12. In a quintessential example of on-the-fly television shot-calling, a pair of standalone episodes were hatched, including one set during Christmastime that was meant, as writer Joe Kelly told the Los Angeles Times, to fill the space between “when shit goes down and is about to go down.”
TV SeriesTVOvermind

What The Creator Of “Ted Lasso” Is Working On Now

“Ted Lasso” was the sleeper hit that came out of nowhere to warm the hearts of fans, who definitely needed something uplifting in 2020. The series is weirdly based on a character that was invented for some NBC promos after the network got the rights to broadcast the English Premier League. He’s supposed to be an American football coach who was then managing an English football team (you know…soccer). The promos were funny, but the idea of making a sitcom around a character from them doesn’t seem like it should go anywhere. And yet…it’s awesome. It’s heartwarming. It’s a happy show you can watch when you’re having a terrible day.
TV & VideosTVLine

Ted Lasso: A Celebration of the Christmas Episode's Best Moments

What, you thought only Hallmark Channel was allowed to celebrate Christmas in the summer?. Apple TV+ on Friday dropped Ted Lasso‘s first (but hopefully not its last) holiday episode, which saw Ted and Rebecca sub in for Santa and deliver toys to tots, as Roy and Keeley traverse Roy’s “stupid posh neighborhood” in search of a dentist for Phoebe, who suffered from extraordinarily bad breath.

Comments / 0

Community Policy