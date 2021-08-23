Cancel
Elections

Letter: Let’s raise up and stop the blame game

By Letters to the Editor
Oroville Mercury-Register
 4 days ago

As we approach the recall election, I wonder how we have lost the ability to “Raise Up” people rather than Tear Down and Blame. There was also a movement to recall the school board for their decisions during these challenging times … another ridiculous spending of monies to satisfy the squeaky wheels.

