Tonight, TNA Icon Christian Cage defends his newly won IMPACT World Championship against Brian Myers. Rohit stalls to begin, walking around the ring. Rohit returns but falls victim to Cardona’s power. Rohit stalls some more before returning again to a dropkick. Cardona sends him back out as he has full control. Cardona flies to the outside but Rohit catches him in the ring skirt. Rohit now takes Cardona’s place in the ring, sending him outside to Shera who nails him. Rohit connects with a buzzsaw kick, followed by a headlock. Rohit dodges a dropkick and clobbers him for a near fall. They trade strikes before Cardona hits a flapjack. Cardona splashes onto Rohit’s knees and gets caught in a neckbreaker and front suplex for a near fall. Rohit whiffs on a cannonball in the corner, and eats a ReBoot. Rohit hits a leaping flatliner for a near fall. Rohit tries to stomp him but falls victim to a second rope dropkick. Cardona nails a TKO for a near fall. Shera distracts the ref, and Rohit rolls up Cardona. Rohit has his feet on the ropes and gets caught. Cardona bounces up and hits Radio Silence to win. Shera hits a chokebreaker after the match. Chelsea Green stands in for backup as Shera and Rohit stay on their word against hitting a woman.