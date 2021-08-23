Cancel
Chico, CA

Letter: We all have our options in life

By Letters to the Editor
Chico Enterprise-Record
 4 days ago

The COVID pandemic has obviously been politicized and hashed over to nauseum. No matter your views, what is sometimes missing from the conversation is staying healthy by practicing fundamental functions in life; eat right, exercise, and wash your hands often. Eating from a balanced variety of food sources, fresh and less processed is a huge step in staying healthy. This without exercise, however, lessens our chances to stay healthy. Sure, put on a mask when necessary, but don’t use it as a crutch to prevent COVID or any other illness. Getting sick is part of the human process of building immunities.

