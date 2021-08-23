Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m.

(AP) – STANDOFF DEATH. Suspect in Georgia hostage standoff killed by gunfire. ALLENHURST, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia sheriff says a man who held his wife and children hostage inside their home is dead after a standoff that lasted several hours. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to determine whether the man shot himself or was killed by gunfire from law enforcement officers outside the home southwest of Savannah. Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman says deputies were called to a home in Allenhurst on a report of domestic dispute Saturday morning. It turned into a hostage situation. Negotiators got the man to agree to release three children from the home, and his wife later escaped by jumping from a second floor window onto a police trampoline. Shots were fired as officers attempted to enter the home. The dead man’s name was not immediately released.