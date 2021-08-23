Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Destiny 2' Season Of The Lost Leaks: New Weapons, Activities And More

By Marc Santos
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 14 of “Destiny 2” is nearly over and the next major update is right around the corner, ready to provide the community with tons of content to play with. Bungie has confirmed Season 15’s title to be Season of the Lost, with the Awoken queen Mara Sov returning as a prominent character in the upcoming excursion to the Dreaming City. This confirmation of Mara’s return, the new season’s setting and their connection to Savathun has made some wild leaks sound much more plausible now.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#Gambit#Destiny 1#Hackers#Bungie#Prophecy#New Exotics#Super Energy#Linear Fusion Rifle#Dance Machines#No Backup Plans#Pvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesdotesports.com

All weapons in Splitgate

Splitgate recently launched on consoles, bringing its unique arena-style gameplay to a whole new player base, and its community has grown substantially. Being an admitted mix between Halo and Portal, players will need to remain vigilant while engaging in their gunplay. The use of portals allows players to see and quickly maneuver around the map.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Uh oh, Halo Infinite campaign details are leaking from the tech test

Get ready to dodge spoilers for the next four months, because Halo Infinite story details have already started to leak. Players checking out the first technical test flight for Halo Infinite on PC and Xbox have datamined a slew of story details from the multiplayer-exclusive preview build, and they're already starting to appear online.
Video GamesPolygon

Some Destiny 2 fans are pissed about sliding

Bungie revealed a host of new changes coming to Destiny 2 last Thursday, and naturally, fans are pissed. But Destiny players aren’t mad that their favorite gun is getting nerfed or about the bevy of changes coming to various subclasses. No, Destiny players are mad about sliding changes. Sliding is...
Video Gamesvgr.com

Two New Perks Coming in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

With the upcoming launch of Season 5 later this week, Call of Duty: Warzone is set to get two brand-new Perks, both reportedly designed to; “shake up the meta”. These two Perks will be launching alongside a new Gulag layout, new points of interest in Verdansk, and a new mode later in the season.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here are all of the game modes in Splitgate

Following its launch on consoles late last month, Splitgate has been revitalized with thousands of new players testing out the free-to-play arena shooter for the first time. As a mix between Halo and Portal, the gameplay is quite unique. On top of that, there’s a huge range of modes to play—some familiar, others new.
Video GamesGamespot

Destiny 2's Latest Mission Suggests A Formerly Lost Character Might Still Be Alive

Note: This post contains spoilers from the final Override event of the Season of the Splicer, so if you haven't played the epilogue, you should do so before reading further. Though the Season of the Splicer will continue for two more weeks in Destiny 2, the "epilogue" story event we expected to see is now in the game. Guardians might have defeated the Taken Vex mind Quria a few weeks ago, but there's still one last threat--this one from Lakshmi-2, the leader of the Future War Cult.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

CoD Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass: Skins, Weapons, Rewards, and More

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War receive the expected content during Season 5. With its patch of adjustments now available for download, both the battle royale and the competitive battle royale give the community the opportunity to unlock a new battle pass loaded with cosmetics. The exclusivity of the rewards is linked to their period of stay; once it expires you will not be able to get them again.
Video GamesGamespot

CoD: Black Ops Cold War's Season 5 Patch Notes Detail New Weapons And More

Call of Duty's Season 5 has officially begun, and Treyarch and Activision have released the patch notes for the game across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Season 5's update includes weapon balancing for multiplayer, new maps, modes, and more Zombies content. It also features a neat little change to one perk that should help to keep the stealthiest players from causing too much chaos.
Video GamesPosted by
IBTimes

Massive "Call Of Duty 2022" Leak Details Game's Promising Future

Activision has not yet officially revealed this year's "Call of Duty" game installment, but a new leak seemingly reveals interesting details about "Call of Duty 2022." The supposed latest information about "Call of Duty 2022" came from a reliable industry insider, who goes by the name TheMW2Ghost. On Twitter, the industry insider noted, "Got a little info on MW II today, apparently Infinity Wardise feeling very good about the game."
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 5 End Date: When does it finish?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are about to head into Season 5. With progress across both games now being synced up, all Call of Duty fans are excited to check out the new content drop, start the next Battle Pass, and aim for higher prestige levels. However, seasons don’t last forever and there has to be an end time. Here’s the need-to-know info on the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 5 end date.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Here’s Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five’s Patch Notes

The patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone season five are here, following the game’s update yesterday. Season five of Call of Duty: Warzone has kicked off, and like any new season in a game, it means a lot of changes are afoot. Today, Raven Software has published the full patch notes for Warzone, highlighting everything that’s changed in the game.
Video GamesGamespot

A Bunch Of Destiny 2 Exotic Armors Are Changing Next Season

Bungie is making a host of balancing changes to Destiny 2 when Season 15 starts on August 24, and those alterations are going to include a number of pieces of Exotic armor that have come to dominate in the game. Exotics that give players Super energy are getting reworked in a big way, with several major ones getting nerfed and a few that have fallen away being adjusted to bring them back into circulation. There are enough changes, it seems, that we're likely to see Destiny 2's meta shake up pretty significantly in a couple of weeks, especially in the PvP arena known as the Crucible.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Carrion Lunges onto PS4 Later This Year

Gorge on your victims in this reverse-horror. Phobia Game Studio has finally announced that the gory side-scroller adventure Carrion will be crash-landing onto the PlayStation 4 later this year – when exactly? We aren’t sure but I’m still excited. If you have an interest in being a fleshy blob of...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Godfall Out Now on PS4, Fire and Darkness Expansion Also Available

After launching for PS5 last year, Counterplay Games’ Godfall is now available on PS4. Those who purchase the previous-gen version, whether it’s the Deluxe Edition ($60) or Ascended Edition ($70) can upgrade for free to the PS5 version. Matchmaking is also available in beta form and allows for players on both consoles to party up.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Best Streetsweeper loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Oh, shotguns. At times, they have dominated the landscape of Warzone. The Streetsweeper had its time in the sun earlier in 2021, but it’s no longer the monster it was. Don’t fret though; the Streetsweeper can still clean out a building like no other. If you want to revisit it, we’ve got you covered with our guide to the best Streetsweeper loadout in Warzone.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Destiny 2: Season of the Lost Announced, Mara Sov Returns

Bungie has quite a lot planned for its upcoming Destiny 2 showcase on August 24th. On top of showcasing new details for The Witch Queen, it will also discuss Season of the Lost, the next big season for the game. In a new tweet, it confirmed that Mara Sov, Queen of the Awoken, would be returning.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.21 Patch Notes (Season 5)

Update 1.21 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Season 5 is finally here, bringing a ton of new content to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. As always with a new season, you can expect to see new weapons, maps, modes, and operators. This season in particular marks the return of the highly-requested Demolition mode, and there’s a lot of new Outbreak content for Zombies fans. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 1.21.
Video GamesNME

‘Fallout 4’ mod adds grab based attacks for players and enemies

A mod for Bethesda’s Fallout 4 adds grab attacks that players can use for flair or tactics. The mod was posted on Nexus Mods by user Elzee and adds over 80 grab attacks. PCGamesN spotted the mod which “changes all human killmoves to normal combat skills, including all weapons and H2H”. All non-kill moves have also been updated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy