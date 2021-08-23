'Destiny 2' Season Of The Lost Leaks: New Weapons, Activities And More
Season 14 of “Destiny 2” is nearly over and the next major update is right around the corner, ready to provide the community with tons of content to play with. Bungie has confirmed Season 15’s title to be Season of the Lost, with the Awoken queen Mara Sov returning as a prominent character in the upcoming excursion to the Dreaming City. This confirmation of Mara’s return, the new season’s setting and their connection to Savathun has made some wild leaks sound much more plausible now.www.ibtimes.com
