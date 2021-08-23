Cancel
Columbia, SC

Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m.

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) – DEATH ROW INMATE DIES. Inmate on SC’s death row for 37 years dies of natural causes. COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say an inmate who had been on South Carolina’s death row for more than 37 years has died from a stroke. Sixty-year-old Donald Allen Jones was convicted of killing a dairy owner in Lancaster he briefly worked for and raping his wife during a robbery in 1983. Jones was the second-longest serving inmate on the state’s death row. Officials say 77-year-old Fred Singleton has been on death row five months longer for the 1982 rape and killing of a 73-year-old Newberry County woman. Thirty-five inmates remain on South Carolina’s death row after Jones’ death.

