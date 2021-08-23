Cancel
Butte County, CA

Letter: Collaboration one key to turning lives around

By Letters to the Editor
Oroville Mercury-Register
 4 days ago

I know I often speak of collaboration; here’s a fun example: A participant named “Roxanne” started at Sabbath House, moved to our Lily House (supported by St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, and members of their church for pregnant moms), and then to our home for families called Myrtle. While in Myrtle, she received assistance from the Butte County Department of Employment and Social Services through their Housing Support Program, (HSP). HSP offers a sliding scale benefit to help Roxanne on her path to independence. The Butte County Department of Behavioral Health is also involved, and has partnered with Roxanne through their Stepping Stones program to provide support for her mental health and substance use issues. Most recently, the Jesus Center had an opportunity to secure 10 emergency housing vouchers through the Housing Authority of the County of Butte (HACB). This housing voucher will launch Roxanne into her own place with the stability of a long-term subsidy, her minimum wage job stretches further as she manages her young family.

www.orovillemr.com

