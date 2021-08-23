City Office REIT Shares Increase Over 20% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE: CIO) increased by over 20% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE: CIO) increased by over 20% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to City Office REIT announcing that it has entered into definitive agreements to sell all of its holdings in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego for $576 million. The transactions are expected to generate net proceeds (after estimated closing and transaction costs) of about $546 million, which equates to $12.38 per common share. The properties to be sold are unencumbered by debt.