Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Letter: We all have our options in life

By Letters to the Editor
Oroville Mercury-Register
 4 days ago

The COVID pandemic has obviously been politicized and hashed over to nauseum. No matter your views, what is sometimes missing from the conversation is staying healthy by practicing fundamental functions in life; eat right, exercise, and wash your hands often. Eating from a balanced variety of food sources, fresh and less processed is a huge step in staying healthy. This without exercise, however, lessens our chances to stay healthy. Sure, put on a mask when necessary, but don’t use it as a crutch to prevent COVID or any other illness. Getting sick is part of the human process of building immunities.

www.orovillemr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Nutrition#Covid#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthTexarkana Gazette

We're all searching for work/life balance in the new normal

Millions of people are now back to work and loving it. Many never stopped and are still working remotely, and others are back at their offices and stores, meeting and serving the public. Even though a number of us are still concerned about the pandemic, we seem to be moving on.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Haven’t we always been told ‘wash our hands’

As children, we were always told to wash our hands. Handwashing is nothing new. However, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and other outbreaks of infectious diseases, there is a greater incentive for hand washing. As we work, go to school, and engage in activities of daily living, we...
EducationGlobe Gazette

When did we all become focused only on ourselves?: Letter

Iowa has joined 8 states to legally ban mask mandates in schools, despite the safety recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Governor Reynolds states “some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures-- children wearing masks in school--into political disputes for...
PharmaceuticalsOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: A little perspective on the vaccine

More than 10 times as many Americans have died from COVID-19, in 20 months, than died over 10 years in the Vietnam war. (58,202 Americans died in Vietnam and 626,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 … so far) In World War II Americans were asked to make sacrifices to help...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
Ladders

The most confident people never make these 5 body language mistakes

This article was updated on August 23, 2021. Communication is the glue of professional relationships. And you may already be spending a lot of energy refining your speaking skills to communicate confidently. But what about your non-verbal communication habits? Body language can play a huge role in conveying confidence in...
KidsHealthline

Will COVID-19 Become a Common Childhood Disease in the Future?

New research suggests that COVID-19 could become as prevalent as the common cold and would affect mostly children in the future. This is because children would have no immunity either through vaccination or exposure to the virus. The viral disease could become seasonal and affect mainly younger children similar to...
ReligionVictoria Advocate

We all need people in our corner

One of the greatest challenges that we have faced as a country and community over the last 18 months due to COVID-19 is a change of how, when and why we connect with others relationally. Some grandparents didn’t see their grandkids for a full year. Restaurants emptied. Business meetings moved from in-person to Zoom. Even worship services, for many, moved to virtual with church online. While the health concerns warranted many of these changes, let’s not forget the biblical call to connect with others and our need for community.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Hillary Schoninger: “Remember everything is temporary”

Remember everything is temporary. When feeling overwhelmed, we often have an emotional and neurological response that makes us feel like we will always be in this space. No matter how long you may have been feeling burnout, remember this problem has a solution and does not have to be seen as a permanent way of existing. Making small changes while envisioning less stress helps lead the way towards greater balance.
Women's Healthdeseret.com

Doctor reveals ‘terrifying’ reality of pregnant women with COVID-19

Dr. Akila Subramaniam, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, said she has never seen anything like what’s she has seen recently with pregnant women in the ICU because of COVID-19. Subramaniam told The Daily Beast that her hospital admitted more than 39 pregnant women with...
SocietyWVNews

What other people think about you

How much time do you spend worrying about what other people think?. • You replay situations over and over in your head. • You misinterpret the delay in a returned phone call, email or text — tying it back to something you did. • You need approval from others before...
KidsCanadian Medical Association

To protect our kids from COVID-19, we have to be grown-ups

In a little more than two weeks, children from coast-to-coast-to-coast will start their new school year, donning school supplies and looking to reconnect with friends. As a mother, I know the importance of this milestone for children and families. But as a pediatrician, I can’t help but worry about the current pandemic projections and how our children will again bear the brunt of our leaders’ decisions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy