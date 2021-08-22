Cancel
Kids

How do I get my child back?

By Asked in Statesville, NC
 5 days ago

You need to immediately file a custody action in the county where you live. You need a court order awarding you custody. You may also want to talk to the local police about a kidnapping complaint. You will probably need a lawyer to make sure you do the custody case correctly- don’t risk trying to DIY.

