How do I get my child back?

Dear Annie: My wife has been on pain medication for almost a decade, and it has turned into a serious addiction. I have to monitor her pills weekly — though, recently, it’s been daily. She hasn’t worked at all the last decade, ever since she started getting prescribed the painkillers. She lays in bed all day long, sleeping or watching TV. I’ve bought several safes to lock away her pills in so that I can only administer to her what she needs. She’s broken into all of them. I keep the pills with me at all times so that I can make sure she doesn’t take too much. She’s constantly deriding me, blaming me for her not having enough pills. She always pleads, “Just give me tomorrow’s pills tonight.” She has now brought our adult children into this mess by trying to make them pick sides in this ongoing fight, but the children know she has a problem. I have brought up rehab several times, but she dismisses the idea and claims she doesn’t need it. After 25 years of marriage, I’m about ready to file for divorce.