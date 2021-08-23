Cancel
Rachel Maddow signs deal to stay at MSNBC, weeknight show will end

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Maddow has reached a deal with NBCUniversal to stay on MSNBC for a little longer. But she won’t be staying at the network in the 9 p.m. slot for more than another year or two. Maddow was represented by Mark Shapiro from Endeavor, a talent agency, which handled negotiations....

Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Devin Nunes files suit alleging MSNBC host Rachel Maddow defamed him

Rep. Devin Nunes sued NBCUniversal Media on Tuesday, claiming MSNBC host Rachel Maddow defamed him in a series of statements suggesting the California Republican was in cahoots with a Russian agent implicated in that nation's interference in the 2016 election. The congressman is seeking monetary damages from the company, alleging...
TV & VideosWashington Post

The mysterious future of ‘The Rachel Maddow Show’

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has reached a new deal with NBCUniversal, one that will continue her employment at the network for several more years. Considering that her show, since it debuted in 2008, has become the network’s prime-time anchor, you’d expect the news to be announced with a press release, including happy quotes from executives. Not so. “[A]n MSNBC spokesperson declined to comment. After all, the network isn’t even confirming her new deal on the record,” wrote CNN’s Brian Stelter.
Mississippi Statemediaite.com

Mississippi Official’s Plea for People Not to Get Covid Treatment at Feed Stores Utterly Stuns Rachel Maddow: ‘Why Are They Dealing With This?’

On Friday night, Rachel Maddow highlighted a pleas by an exasperated public health official in Mississippi, who implored residents not to take random medication they heard can treat or prevent Covid-19. The MSNBC also took aim at some Fox News hosts for dubious claims about ivermectin being a treatment for the disease.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Rachel Maddow Enlists Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro As MSNBC Contract Talks Heat Up

MSNBC’s top primetime host, Rachel Maddow, has brought on Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and president Mark Shapiro to help represent her in contract talks with MSNBC and parent company NBCUniversal, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. “Nothing has been decided. We are deep into it with NBCUniversal and Rachel has an excellent relationship with them,” Shapiro tells THR. Maddow has hosted MSNBC’s 9 PM hour since 2008, and has since become the cable news channel’s most-watched show, averaging 2.3 million viewers last month. Only Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and The Five drew more total viewers in cable news. Maddow’s deal with MSNBC is up in early 2022, and according to The Daily Beast, which first reported the talks, she is considering leaving to start her own media platform in the streaming video or podcast space. Her future at MSNBC is set to be the first major talent challenge for MSNBC president Rashida Jones, who assumed the role earlier this year after its longtime chief Phil Griffin stepped aside. An MSNBC spokesperson said “we don’t comment on employee matters.”
TV & Videosmediaite.com

Rachel Maddow Beats Sean Hannity in Monday Night Ratings

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow scored a rare win over Fox News’ Sean Hannity, getting the most viewers at 9 pm on Monday night. 2.57 million viewers tuned into The Rachel Maddow Show on Monday, while 2.32 million tuned into Hannity. The Fox News show did beat MSNBC in the key 25-54...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Massive MSNBC Deal Paying Maddow to Work Less

NBCUniversal is forking over big money to get Rachel Maddow to stay home more. Last weekend, news leaked that the iconic liberal TV host decided to sign a new contract with MSNBC after The Daily Beast first reported that she was considering leaving the nightly show she’s helmed for 13 years to start her own venture.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Rachel Maddow Makes Decision About Her Future at MSNBC

Rachel Maddow has reportedly signed a new deal with MSNBC, committing to the network for a few more years at least. Maddow has been meeting with the executives of other networks for months, according to a report by Business Insider. However, sources close to her show said on Sunday that she has finalized her new deal.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Rachel Maddow and MSNBC reportedly reach multiyear deal to keep top-rated host at the network

Following a much ballyhooed negotiation process described as “heated” at times, MSNBC has struck a deal with its top-watched host, Rachel Maddow. The Wall Street Journal reported that the liberal-leaning TV personality’s deal spans “several years,” though specifics were not given. She is expected to stay in her prime-time, weekday spot. Maddow will also reportedly develop unspecified projects with NBCUniversal as part of her new deal.
Celebritiescitywatchla.com

Rachel Maddow reaches agreement to remain at MSNBC

Just over a week ago, executives were scrambling to figure out how to retain Maddow, while negotiations with her newly hired agents got “heated” that many believed the veteran journalist could jet. Now, they reportedly came to terms on a “multiyear” deal that keeps Maddow at MSNBC through into 2023, when she will turn 50.
CelebritiesSeattle Times

Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s Top Host, Extends Her Contract

Rachel Maddow, the top-rated anchor at MSNBC, has renewed her contract with the cable news network, extending her 13-year run for several more years, according to a person briefed on the deal who was not authorized to speak on it publicly. In addition to hosting her show, Maddow, 48, will...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC Deal Gives Her the Chance to Build a Media Empire

NBC Universal executives executives are breathing a sigh of relief after locking down MSNBC star Rachel Maddow to a new multi-year contract. The network’s top-rated host was reportedly considering exiting when her contract ends next year, perhaps even starting her own media company. But now Maddow can significantly grow her brand under the NBC umbrella, putting her stamp on a variety of projects beyond her nightly show. Maddow’s expanded portfolio includes “books and movies of her choice,” Insider revealed, while the Wall Street Journal reported that she “is starting her own production company that will bring its potential projects to NBCUniversal first.”

