San Diego State drops its first home game in nearly two years. The San Diego State women’s soccer team surrendered an own goal less than five minutes into its contest against the Pepperdine Waves and was never able to claw its way back into the game, falling 3-0 on Sunday evening on the SDSU Sports Deck. It was the team’s first home loss since a 0-1 decision to San Diego on Sept. 13, 2019.