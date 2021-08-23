Cancel
Military

Defense secretary orders emergency use of 18 US commercial aircrafts to transport Afghan evacuees

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the emergency use of 18 U.S. commercial aircrafts to transport Afghan evacuees out of Kabul. The U.S. continues to evacuate Americans and Afghan people with special immigrant visas, a week since the Taliban entered Afghanistan’s capital city and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled. Seventeen thousand people have been taken out of Afghanistan in the past week; however, the scene at Hamid Karzai International Airport remains chaotic.

MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Blast heard in Kabul as U.S. forces destroy munitions -Taliban

Aug 26 (Reuters) - A large explosion was heard in Kabul late on Thursday as the U.S. military destroyed ammunition, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday. Two witnesses in an area some 3-4 kilometres from the airport said earlier they had heard a huge explosion, hours after an Islamic State suicide attack killed dozens of people trying to board evacuation flights.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Video appears to show Taliban ‘test-driving’ captured Air Force Blackhawk helicopter

A video of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter taxiing on the ground at the Kandahar Airport in southeastern Afghanistan has emerged after the Taliban seized control of up to 200,000 firearms, 20,000 Humvees and hundreds of aircraft that were financed by the US for the Afghan army.In the video, however, it was not clear who was behind the controls, and it doesn’t show the UH-60 Blackhawk flying or taking off the ground.The one-minute video, shared on Twitter, shows the $6mn Blackhawk helicopter — described as having been captured from Afghan security forces — moving along the tarmac at a seemingly...
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

Why Is the Pentagon Sending Commercial Airliners to Afghanistan?

On Sunday, the U.S. military activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) to shuttle evacuees from Afghanistan out of the Middle East. CRAF is a 69-year-old program designed to provide the Pentagon with passenger aircraft in emergencies. The program allows the military to avoid buying its own passenger jets, relying...
Denver, COcbslocal.com

Denver-Based Airline Workers Asked To Help Evacuate Afghan Refugees And U.S. Military Members

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado-based airline pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and other workers have been asked to help evacuate civilians, federal employees and military members from Afghanistan as the United States continues its withdrawal from Afghanistan. The “Civil Reserve Air Fleet” has been ordered by the Pentagon. It’s a nearly 70-year-old program which calls on commercial airlines in the United States to provide their services to the federal government during a time of crisis.
KSN.com

Kansas’ Fort Riley troops deploying in US to help Afghan evacuees

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Troops from Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division are deploying to multiple places in the U.S. to support refugees who recently escaped from Afghanistan, the military post announced Thursday. The deployment comes the same day as suicide bombers and gunmen in Afghanistan attacked crowds of...
Foreign Policyindybay.org

US to create new Pacific fleet to deter China

According to sources familiar with the situation, the plan will allow Lloyd Austin to attract additional funds and resources in the framework of rivalry with China. This is a rather serious and reasonable intention, but it should be noted that the final decision on this issue has not been made yet.
MilitaryNew York Post

Germany says firefight involving US forces erupts at Kabul airport

A deadly gunfight broke out at Afghanistan’s main airport early Monday, with an Afghan guard killed and several others injured as US and German soldiers exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, officials said. The latest fatality at the troubled airport came just before 4:15 a.m. as Afghan security forces helping secure...
Aerospace & DefenseWAFB.com

Afghan evacuee gives birth on US military plane

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. military says an Afghan woman gave birth aboard an Air Force C-17 that flew from the Middle East to Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The base is being used as a transit post for people being evacuated from Afghanistan. The military’s Air Mobility Command tweeted...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

Qatar helping US fly Afghanistan evacuees to Germany

Qatar’s military and state-owned airline are helping the U.S. military and American air carriers fly Afghanistan evacuees between the Middle East and Europe, according to U.S. officials. While the flights are not part of the U.S. airline mobilization ordered earlier this week, they are being coordinated by the U.S. Air...
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

Evacuation planes using combat landings, decoy flares at Kabul airport

Evacuation planes landing in Kabul to rescue US citizens and Afghans are taking no chances — they’re making nose-dive combat landings and deploying decoy flares to ward off potential missile attacks. One French Air Force A400M taking off from the beleaguered airport launched a half-dozen flares moments after takeoff, footage...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Pentagon Orders Airlines to Provide Jets for Afghan Evacuees

The Pentagon has ordered Delta, United, American, and three other commercial airlines to provide 18 planes to help transport Afghan evacuees to Europe and the United States. While some airliners were already volunteering to help, the crush of evacuees and deepening crisis led Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III to activate what’s known as the Civil Reserve Air Fleet to secure 18 planes for flights from Middle East air bases, where thousands of Afghans were brought on military jets after the escape from the Taliban in Kabul. The New York Times reports that activating the fleet—for only the third time since the mechanism was established in 1952—is not likely to affect commercial air traffic.
Aerospace & DefenseFort Worth Star-Telegram

Airlines are helping in Afghanistan evacuations. How does that work?

As the U.S. scrambles to complete the evacuation effort in Afghanistan, several of the nation's largest air carriers have been recruited to help transport American citizens and Afghan evacuees to the U.S. The Biden administration on Sunday pulled in the airlines to help speed the process through a little-known program...
Aerospace & Defenseuticaphoenix.net

Airlines will help the Afghan evacuation through a post-WWII program

On Sunday, the Defense Department announced the 18 commercial jets it will use to increase U.S. military airlift capability: three planes each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines. The commercial planes will not fly into Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, but they will ferry passengers from transit centers and U.S. military bases in nations such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, where Afghans are being processed for resettlement in other countries. Government officials have said they hope the program eases the burden on some of these overwhelmed bases.

