Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-23 06:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile of less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
