Topps Loses MLB License; Baseball Loses a Connection

By Andy Esposito
nysportsday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShocking. End of an era. A punch to the gut of a treasured memory. Demolition charges exploding a historic landmark. How could this happen?. Yes, it was quite a blow when it was announced that Topps had lost its license to produce major league baseball cards. Topps was notified this past week that their contracts for player images – set to expire in 2022, and team logos – set to expire in 2025 – would not be renewed. Odd that the dates for both were not synched up to expire – or be renewed – at the same time, but for 70 years, Topps was in good standing with MLB, so who knew there was a sniper laying in the weeds.

