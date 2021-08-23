Park ranger designs flag for Smithtown public safety department
A Smithtown Public Safety officer’s design for a department flag was formally adopted by the Town Council last week. The emblem Park Ranger Michael Losee devised over the course of a few weeks and several drafts earlier this summer combines town founder Richard Smith’s family crest, dominated by a rearing bull with seven blue and white stripes for the town’s hamlets and five gold stars for the divisions of the department.www.newsday.com
