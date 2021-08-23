Cancel
NYS Fair concert guide: Foreigner ready to rock Chevy Park (Monday, Aug. 23)

By Geoff Herbert
Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2021 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end of the fairgrounds, near the Midway. Chevy Court will generally host the smaller concerts during the Fair, a change from previous Covid-based plans to host all concerts on the Chevy Park stage (formerly known as the New York Experience stage).

NYS Fair concert guide: Melissa Etheridge headlines Pride Day (Friday, Aug. 27)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2021 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end of the fairgrounds, near the Midway. Chevy Court will generally host the smaller concerts during the Fair, a change from previous Covid-based plans to host all concerts on the Chevy Park stage (formerly known as the New York Experience stage).
NYS Fair concert guide: Three Dog Night, Bell Biv DeVoe (Thursday, Aug. 26)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2021 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end of the fairgrounds, near the Midway. Chevy Court will generally host the smaller concerts during the Fair, a change from previous Covid-based plans to host all concerts on the Chevy Park stage (formerly known as the New York Experience stage).
Day 8 at the NYS Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule

Geddes, N.Y. — Did you know that New York’s fair was the first state fair to host an official Pride Day to celebrate the LGBTQ community? And that day has finally come. This year’s Pride Day includes a dedication ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Local authors Vince Sgambati and Jim Koury will be signing books at the LGBTQ Booth in the Center of Progress Building throughout the day.

