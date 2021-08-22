Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Tiny biosupercapacitor - smaller than a speck of dust, voltage like an AAA battery

nanowerk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) The miniaturization of microelectronic sensor technology, microelectronic robots or intravascular implants is progressing rapidly. However, it also poses major challenges for research. One of the biggest is the development of tiny but efficient energy storage devices that enable the operation of autonomously working microsystems – in more and more smaller areas of the human body for example.

www.nanowerk.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speck#Bio#Aaa Battery#Supercapacitor#Blood Plasma#Microsystems#Ifw#Ipf#Research Group Prof#Nature Communication#Nano Biosupercapacitors#The Research Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Break Record By Developing a 'True' Bifacial Solar Cell

A team of researchers from the Australian National University claims to have achieved a world record for a more efficient type of solar cell using laser processing. The process, called laser doping, uses lasers to boost electrical conductivity locally, and it's hailed as a promising technology thanks to its many advantages, including the method's viability in room temperatures and easy control over emitter depth and surface concentration. Moreover, it's a low-cost and industry-compatible process for boosting solar cell efficiency.
Technologymitechnews.com

New Type Of EV Battery Extends Range With More Than 120 Miles On A Single Charge

DETROIT – The problem with lithium-ion batteries, which are what you can find in any rechargeable device nowadays, is that they don’t store as much energy as we’d want to, especially when it comes to electric cars. According to Japanese researcher Hui Zhang, of the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology, an EV that runs on this type of battery can drive an average of 186 miles (300 km) on a single charge.
ChinaThomasNet Industrial News Room

Molten Salt Metal-air Batteries May Be the Successor to Lithium-ion Batteries

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. With lithium-ion batteries nearing their performance limit, researchers are looking...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Recovering waste heat from solar cells via a thermoelectric generator

A U.S.-Italian research group has fabricated a hybrid thermoelectric photovoltaic (HTEPV) system that is able to recover waste heat from its solar cell and use it to generate additional power output. The device consists of an optimized thermoelectric. generator. (TEG) placed in thermal contact with the back of a perovskite...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Flow Batteries Are An Area Of Strong Innovation & Opportunity

As part of my ongoing deep dives into different portions of the climate solution space, I’ve been working my way through grid energy storage solutions. That led to my recent pair of broad articles on grid storage, Grid Storage Winners Part 1: Assessing The Major Technologies, and Grid Storage Winners Part 2: How Much Of Which Storage By When? The multi-factorial assessment found that lithium-ion batteries will have a smaller role than many assume, that closed-loop pumped hydro storage (a subject I’ve published on many times) would be a very large part of the solution, and that redox flow batteries would be second only to pumped hydro in global application.
Energy IndustryScientific American

Wave Power Charges Ahead with Static Electricity Generators

One key to harvesting the ocean’s clean energy—at least a little of it—may lie in static electricity. A team of researchers in Portugal has now successfully used it to run small generators inside a navigational buoy, powering the sensors and lights that the buoy uses to collect data and aid sailors. Though the project’s scale is small so far, the researchers say it is an important proof of concept for a technique that could supplement existing attempts to harness the power of waves, as well as other kinds of naturally occurring motion.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Combining organic and inorganic materials for better gas sensors

(Nanowerk News) With air pollution on the rise, especially in densely populated urban areas, testing for air quality and the presence of pollutant gases, such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and carbon monoxide, have become more important than ever. Sensitive gas sensing and monitoring technologies are, therefore, a pressing need.
Chemistrymining.com

New salt could overcome safety issues in high-performance li-ion batteries

Researchers a Monash University in Australia joined forces with industrial solutions developer Calix Ltd to create a new chemistry that overcomes the safety and performance issues that are hindering progress when it comes to higher power batteries for energy storage and vehicle applications. At present, the lithium salt being used...
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Machine learning links material composition and performance in catalysts

(Nanowerk News) In a finding that could help pave the way toward cleaner fuels and a more sustainable chemical industry, researchers at the University of Michigan have used machine learning to predict how the compositions of metal alloys and metal oxides affect their electronic structures. From left to right, diagrams...
SciencePhys.org

New salts raise the bar for lithium ion battery technology

Lithium ion batteries are set to take a dominant role in electric vehicles and other applications in the near future—but the battery materials, currently in use, fall short in terms of safety and performance and are holding back the next generation of high-performance batteries. In particular, the development of the...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

2LB Battery power bank features Tesla batteries

As the name suggests the 2LB Battery offers a portable power bank providing 2.8kW of backup or portable power depending on your needs. The 2LB Battery is equipped with a second life Tesla battery and offers a wealth of useful features and is capable of powering almost anything you can think of from a CPAP machine to a coffee machine.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Green hydrogen: Focus on the catalyst surface

(Nanowerk News) Using energy from solar modules and wind turbines, water can be split by electrolysis into its constituents hydrogen and oxygen without producing any dangerous emissions. As the availability of energy from renewable sources varies when producing green, i.e. CO2-neutral, hydrogen, it is very important to know the behavior...
Medical & Biotechnanowerk.com

Major discovery in sizing nanoparticles using fluid-filled tubes

(Nanowerk News) The functionality of nanoparticles in a host of applications, including drug delivery and nano-optics, is often dictated by their mass and size. Measuring these properties simultaneously for the same nanoparticle has also been challenging. Now scientists from the University of Melbourne and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have...
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Compact system designed for high-precision, robot-based surface measurements

(Nanowerk News) Researchers have developed a lightweight optical system for 3D inspection of surfaces with micron-scale precision. The new measurement tool could greatly enhance quality control inspection for high-tech products including semiconductor chips, solar panels and consumer electronics such as flat panel televisions. Because vibrations make it difficult to capture...
Energy Industryazpm.org

Super-thin panels could change solar industry

The cost and design of solar panels could change dramatically thanks to engineering research at the University of Arizona. UA chemical and environmental engineer Adam Printz is researching a synthetic mineral called perovskite. Solar cells constructed from perovskite can be as thin as a piece of paper, and could eventually replace conventional solar panels made of silicon wafers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy