Tiny biosupercapacitor - smaller than a speck of dust, voltage like an AAA battery
(Nanowerk News) The miniaturization of microelectronic sensor technology, microelectronic robots or intravascular implants is progressing rapidly. However, it also poses major challenges for research. One of the biggest is the development of tiny but efficient energy storage devices that enable the operation of autonomously working microsystems – in more and more smaller areas of the human body for example.www.nanowerk.com
Comments / 0