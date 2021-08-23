Tears of Themis Beginner’s Guide

Destiny’s raids have always been the premium endgame activity. But they are not always accessible to all players as raids require a fireteam of 6 to tackle. This is where Dungeons come in. They are a good middle ground for something akin to mini-raids with 3 player activities and no matchmaking. Similar to Vault of Glass, which returned to the game in the Season of the Splicer, the Prophecy Dungeon is available to free-to-play players. For players who have not tried any of Destiny’s endgame, the Prophecy Dungeon is great place to start as it has a low recommended light level which is easily achievable.