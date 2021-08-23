Cancel
Video Games

Dota 2: Patch 7.30b Balances Heroes And Items

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDota 2 players needed a quick patch to put things in line. Valve has dropped patch 7.30b for Dota 2, focusing on overpowered heroes and items. The new update checks on popular items like Helm Of The Overlord and heroes like Slark and Beastmaster. Balancing Changes On Heroes. The patch...

Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Just Made a Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Free

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S can now download a popular Nintendo GameCube game, for free, with no strings attached. In addition to the Xbox Games With Gold lineup for August -- which includes Yooka-Laylee, Lost Planet 3, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, and Darksiders III -- all Xbox Live Gold subscribers can now download, for a limited time, Ikaruga. According to Twitter account Wario64, subscribers will need an Argentina regional account (which costs nothing) to grab this freebie, but others are reporting they've been able to download the game for free without meeting this requirement. Whatever the case, it's free, but it may make you jump over some hurdles in the process.
Video GamesGamespot

Xbox Games With Gold August 2021: 2 Free Games Are Available Now

August is here, so new free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are available to claim now. August 2021's Games with Gold lineup includes a pair of Xbox One games and two titles that are playable with backwards compatibility. At the moment, you can claim Darksiders 3 and Lost Planet 3. Yooka-Laylee and Garou: Mark of the Wolves will be free later this month.
Video GamesNME

‘Rebel Galaxy’ is free for one week on Epic Games Store

Rebel Galaxy, the swashbuckling space sim from Double Damage Games, is free for one week on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games is giving away yet another great game for free – this time, making sci-fi sim Rebel Galaxy available free to download from today, August 12. Make sure you...
Gamblingepicstream.com

Twitch Streamer Opens Worst Pokemon Card Pack Ever

Ever since Pokemon TCG was first released in 1999, the popular trading card game has seen its fair share of misprints and poorly-cut cards. Earlier this month, a YouTuber even found the luckiest booster box of all time when every pack contained a rare holographic inside. Unfortunately, popular Twitch streamer...
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

New Pokemon Snap’s DLC adds a surprising amount of content

Last night, I told myself that at 9 PM Eastern I was going to sit down and play through the New Pokemon Snap DLC really quick so I could write about it today. That “real quick” had me looking at the clock at 3:30 AM realizing I still wasn’t done. This is because despite what may seem like three quick stages is actually a lot of content with a lot of replay value and maybe even a legendary… but only if you promise to behave.
Video GamesNME

New ‘PUBG’ players can drop into the game for free starting today

Krafton has announced that, for a limited time, new PUBG: Battlegrounds players will be able to jump in and play the game for free. Starting today (August 10) and running through August 16, Krafton is celebrating the end of Summer by hosting a Free Play Week, during which players can play the full game for free on PC via Steam.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

The Spotty History Of Super Monkey Ball

In real life, stuffing a monkey into a sealed plastic ball is a good way to see the inside of a courtroom. In the land of gaming, it’s more fun than it has any right to be. Super Monkey Ball is a venerable enough franchise that it began as an arcade cabinet in the vein of Atari’s ancient Marble Madness. It set the standard for all that was to follow – rather than controlling your monkey, the analog stick would tilt the level itself, and your monkey would roll where it may. You’d negotiate it around increasingly challenging and often quite precarious courses towards the goal.
Video GamesThe Windows Club

How to fix Overwatch BN-564 error on Windows PC or Xbox One

If you are an Overwatch player, then you may or may not have experienced the BN-564 error code when you attempt to launch the game. This problem is confirmed to affect folks playing on Windows PC. This error is primarily due to server errors. Now, we can confirm that while server issues are the main problem, others do exist as well. But worry not, we are going to explain everything in this article for your deeper understanding.
Video GamesDen of Geek

Apex Legends is Growing Thanks to Call of Duty: Warzone’s Mistakes

We recently talked about how Final Fantasy 14 is managing to “steal” quite a few World of Warcraft players who have become increasingly frustrated with that game’s problems. Well, don’t look now, but it’s really starting to feel like Apex Legends is doing the same thing to Call of Duty: Warzone.
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.
Video Gamespsu.com

Activision Reveals Call Of Duty 2021 Will Feature Campaign, Co-Op, And Multiplayer

This year’s instalment in the multi-million selling Call of Duty franchise, which is supposedly titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, will feature campaign, co-op, and multiplayer, publisher Activision Blizzard announced during its latest financial call overnight. The Sledgehammer-developed first-person shooter, which will take place in a setting that “fans know and...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here are all of the game modes in Splitgate

Following its launch on consoles late last month, Splitgate has been revitalized with thousands of new players testing out the free-to-play arena shooter for the first time. As a mix between Halo and Portal, the gameplay is quite unique. On top of that, there’s a huge range of modes to play—some familiar, others new.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

What are Heirlooms in Apex Legends?

While playing Apex Legends, you may have come across customization options known as Heirlooms. You may have also seen streamers or professional players sporting unique melee items while they play. These stylish upgrades are some of the most exclusive items in the game and they come at a high price.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

The Ascent cosmetics bug is deleting players’ weapon and character skins

The Ascent is a hit, though an unfortunate inventory wipe bug is turning some players off. After collecting weapon skins and character cosmetics, many users are finding that they’ve vanished when attempting to equip them. The Ascent weapon skins disappearing glitch is quite prevalent and can impact the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Here's some sick Doom armor modded into Fallout 4

If you want to do some Bethesda crossover cosplay in Fallout 4, or just want to look like a complete badass, now you can rip and tear your way through the Commonweath dressed as Doomguy. Hell, yeah. I guess we're actually supposed to call him The Slayer or Doom Slayer...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Can Pokemon GO survive this Pandora’s Box protest?

This week it’s become clear that Niantic’s reverting of COVID-19 (pandemic) bonuses in Pokemon GO in the summer of 2021 was a bit of a misstep. Niantic made the right moves in 2020, changing key elements in the game Pokemon GO to allow people to continue playing the game as they stayed quarantined at home, avoiding the spread of COVID-19. Players around the world grew used to the way the game was played during the pandemic (which hasn’t ended, by the way), but Niantic has decided to revert SOME of the game back to its pre-pandemic state.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Prize Tracker rewards for Season 10’s first Arenas Flash Event in Apex Legends

Season 10 of Apex Legends started off with a smooth launch, and a huge map update, and now it’s time for the first minor event of the season. That’s right, the Arenas Flash Events are back. This has been one of the major ways that Apex Legends has encouraged players to queue for Arenas, when Battle Royale is the original and more popular mode. However, same as last season, the very first Arenas Flash Event doesn’t have very much to offer to players. It will get avid Apex Pack collectors to complete it, but everyone else may just get the crafting materials and some stars, and then skip out.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

What does Tradeable mean in Hearthstone?

Hearthstone is constantly adding new keywords to improve gameplay and give players new opportunities to express their skillset. In the latest United in Stormwind expansion, the keyword Tradeable was added, which confused some players on how to use and benefit from it. At the time of writing, there are 13 usable Tradeable cards.

