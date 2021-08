WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) -No Andover Central football practice is complete without competition, it’s the core of what this team plans to put on the field this fall. “We are going to play fast, and play hard. We are looking forward to a good season,” Senior Isaac Sheeran stated. “We are talking it day by day, play by play, yard for yard and we are looking forward to having some of those small victories to add up in the locker room,” he finished.