Jefferson Pool Reduces Hours, Preparing to Close for the Year
With the 2021-22 school year officially underway that means the Jefferson Municipal Pool has transitioned to its reduced hours to round out the season. Jefferson Parks and Recreation Director Denny Hammen says adult lap swim will continue for the next two weeks from August 23rd-September 3rd from 11:30am-1pm. Open swim will be from 4-7pm this week through Friday. Then open swim will be from 1-6pm this Saturday and Sunday.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
