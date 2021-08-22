Crews Respond to Two Structure Fires

On August 22 at 2:22 p.m., Emergency Communications received a call about a fire in a home under construction in the 3600 Block of Trillium Drive in the Stonehouse subdivision. Units from the James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department and James City County Fire Department arrived on the scene at 2:31 p.m. to find a two-story home with fire in the attic. Crews began defensive operations, controlling the fire from the exterior before entering to extinguish the fire. The fire was brought under control at 3:04 p.m and the home sustained significant fire and water damage. The structure was unoccupied and no one was injured. York County Department of Fire and Life Safety assisted.