Guthrie County Hospitals Masks Required
One healthcare entity in Guthrie County is reminding the public about its mask requirements. The Guthrie County Hospitals will continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to require masks in their facilities. These facilities include hospitals, doctor offices and surgery centers. Guthrie County Hospitals and Clinics will continue to screen all patients, staff and visitors for COVID 19 symptoms. Masks will be provided upon entry to any Guthrie County Hospital and Clinic.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
