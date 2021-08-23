Cancel
Greene County, IA

Greene County Schools Celebrates New Facilities

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral people attend an event on Sunday to celebrate new facilities with the Greene County School District. A dedication ceremony was held at the high school gym for the new high school and career academy, along with the renovated middle school. The event kicked off with Superintendent Tim Christensen reminding the audience that the district suffered two failed bond referendums that began in 2014. Then in 2018, the voters passed a $21.48 million bond for the overall $35.48 million project. The groundbreaking ceremony was held in April of 2019 and the projects were completed last year.

