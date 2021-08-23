Monday Morning: Heat continues with increasing rain later this week

Today: A strong ridge of high pressure is set up across our region leading to a continuation of the strong heat. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for most of our parishes and counties today from 9AM to 7PM with heat indices expected to reach up to 110 degrees, maybe even 112 degrees in a few spots. Heat illnesses will be possible with this kind of heat and high humidity. The actual temperature today could reach 95 today in Baton Rouge. Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon due to strong daytime heating and available moisture. Despite a small chance of storms, the forecast will remain mostly sunny and dry today.