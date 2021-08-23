Jefferson City Council to Consider Plans for Animal Shelter

The Jefferson City Council will meet tomorrow night. The meeting will begin with a public hearing on the plans, specifications, form of contract and cost estimate for the Greene County Animal Shelter project, and will consider approving the resolution following the hearing. The Council will also consider approving Matt Gordon as a volunteer firefighter, the final pay estimate for the shared use path at Daubendiek Park, a resolution to transfer funds from the inactive funding account and proceeding with building renovations at 105-107 North Chestnut Street. Additionally, the Council will hear an appeal of the determination of an illegal animal and hear a quarterly report from Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community.