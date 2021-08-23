Cancel
LEADING OFF: Yankees-Braves showdown, Cabrera savors 500

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Judge and the New York Yankees visit Atlanta on Monday night for the start of a two-game interleague series featuring two of baseball’s hottest teams. The NL East-leading Braves have won nine in a row and 16 of 18. The Yankees have also won nine straight and should be well-rested after Sunday’s scheduled game against Minnesota was postponed because of Tropical Storm Henri. New York holds the top AL wild card and is 4 1/2 games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East. Elsewhere, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers get a day off to savor the slugger becoming the 28th player in major league history to hit 500 home runs.

