Technicians Get Buses Ready to Roll for Collin County Nonprofit
The question, 'what else do you need?' led to something good for Boys and Girls Clubs of Collin County. It got the nonprofit's four buses back in tip-top shape. "While meeting with the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Collin County after a check presentation from our recent Mayfest donation, we talked about what other needs they had," explained Tony Carimi, Park Place Dealerships managing director. "The executive director mentioned they had a bus that wouldn't start. We sent a team over to assess the situation and discovered four of their buses needed repairs. Our team was able to get all four buses up and running before school started back."www.nbcdfw.com
