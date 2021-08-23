Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis hosting Warrant Forgiveness Days this week

By Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer
KMOV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Individuals with outstanding warrants in the City of St. Louis can have them forgiven this week. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the city is partnering with the Municipal Courts, Circuit Courts and Circuit Attorney’s Office for the fourth consecutive Warrant Forgiveness Days. The limited-time program will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Circuit Court, and on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 at the Municipal Court.

www.kmov.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forgiveness#The Circuit Court#All Municipal Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell rips Biden over Kabul airport attack

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden after 12 U.S. service member were killed in attacks around the Kabul airport Thursday amid evacuation efforts. “Americans’ hearts are breaking for our servicemembers and diplomats. They are doing heroic work to rescue American citizens and Afghan partners in the predictably...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...

Comments / 3

Community Policy