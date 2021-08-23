St. Louis hosting Warrant Forgiveness Days this week

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Individuals with outstanding warrants in the City of St. Louis can have them forgiven this week. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the city is partnering with the Municipal Courts, Circuit Courts and Circuit Attorney’s Office for the fourth consecutive Warrant Forgiveness Days. The limited-time program will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Circuit Court, and on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 at the Municipal Court.