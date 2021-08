Q: I lost my job with an electrical firm back in March 2020 and applied for unemployment. I’ve been receiving unemployment ever since. A few weeks ago, I started doing some work for an electrical contractor. Initially, it was just a few jobs here and there, and he paid me in cash. I did not report the income to the Unemployment Agency, because my understanding is that cash payments don’t count. The contractor is now offering me a full-time job, but says he would keep paying me in cash to keep my pay up and his costs down. If I accept this job, do I have to report it to the UIA? And is it OK to work on a cash basis?