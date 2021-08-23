Celebrating a very DC day | It's A DC Thing

Sunday was a big day in the District!

It was Chuck Brown Day in D.C. the 7th annual celebration of the Godfather of Go-Go, which takes place every year on his birthday. Every year, the celebration features musical performances by the Chuck Brown Band and other local Go-Go bands. Last year's celebration went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but was back in person this year.

In addition to a major celebration of D.C.'s official music, as a tweet from the Council of DC points out, Sunday also marked the birthday of Ben's Chili Bowl! The city staple first opened its doors on August 22, 1958.

"Today is DC AF," The Council of DC said in their tweet. We couldn't agree more.

A D.C. music legend, and a legendary D.C. restaurant sharing the same birthday is most definitely a DC Thing.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.