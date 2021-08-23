Celebrating a very DC day | It's A DC Thing

Cancel
Celebrating a very DC day

WUSA9
WUSA9
 3 days ago

Sunday was a big day in the District!

It was Chuck Brown Day in D.C. the 7th annual celebration of the Godfather of Go-Go, which takes place every year on his birthday. Every year, the celebration features musical performances by the Chuck Brown Band and other local Go-Go bands. Last year's celebration went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but was back in person this year.

In addition to a major celebration of D.C.'s official music, as a tweet from the Council of DC points out, Sunday also marked the birthday of Ben's Chili Bowl! The city staple first opened its doors on August 22, 1958.

"Today is DC AF," The Council of DC said in their tweet. We couldn't agree more.

A D.C. music legend, and a legendary D.C. restaurant sharing the same birthday is most definitely a DC Thing.

