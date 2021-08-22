Boys Varsity Cross Country competes at Monroe Central Invitational

(Guthrie Center) ACGC cross country coach Colin Shawgo isn’t beating around the bush when it comes to expectations for his boys team this year. The Chargers are after a state championship. The group finished 4th last year and didn’t graduate any varsity runners. “Maquoketa Valley didn’t graduate anyone either and they were pretty high at the state meet. I think they are probably our #1 competition coming into the season. There is a crew from Central Decatur dropping down from Class 2A and I went to school with their coach and know he does great things there. They are going to be a team to watch. Earlham is bringing back some guys and they could be pretty good. South Winneshiek beat us out last year, so we’ve got our eyes on them this year.”