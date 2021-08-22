Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Boys Varsity Cross Country competes at Monroe Central Invitational

By Admin
newhavenathletics.com
 5 days ago

Without a full team, the Boys’ Cross Country team did not place as a team at the Monroe Central Invitational. Andrew Arnos was the individual runner-up in a time of 17:37. Justin Rhodes placed next for the team in 6th place. Also placing were Austin Noble (81st) and Aiden Ackels (88th).

newhavenathletics.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Rhodes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys Cross Country#Pr Aidan Ackels#Pr Sb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Loaded ACGC boys cross country lineup eyes state title

(Guthrie Center) ACGC cross country coach Colin Shawgo isn’t beating around the bush when it comes to expectations for his boys team this year. The Chargers are after a state championship. The group finished 4th last year and didn’t graduate any varsity runners. “Maquoketa Valley didn’t graduate anyone either and they were pretty high at the state meet. I think they are probably our #1 competition coming into the season. There is a crew from Central Decatur dropping down from Class 2A and I went to school with their coach and know he does great things there. They are going to be a team to watch. Earlham is bringing back some guys and they could be pretty good. South Winneshiek beat us out last year, so we’ve got our eyes on them this year.”
SportsGainesville.com

Boys Cross Country: Three teams to watch

Coach: Edwin Mctureous (23rd year, 8 State appearances) Last season: 1A State runner-up, District and Regional champions. Top runners: Caden Montini (Jr.), Asher Dobrin (Sr.), Jake Ciocca (Sr.), Gabe Collante (Jr.), Ryland Kane (Sr.) Top newcomers: Peter Peloso (Fr.) Team strength: The core of the team that finished runner-up at...
Sportssaintjoeathletics.com

Cross Country Teams Finish Runnerup at Early Bird Invite

Both boys and girls cross country teams finished 2nd at the season opening Early Bird Invite at Ox Bow Park Saturday August 14th. Despite missing six returning Varsity runners, the team posted 17 new PR’s (personal records) including 10 first time high school racers. Individual recognition was given to the top twenty runners in each race and St. Joe athletes include:
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Newcomers brighten Central women’s cross country picture

There’s a battle for varsity spots looming on the Central College women’s cross country team and coach Joe Dunham is eager to watch how it unfolds. The Dutch return all top seven runners from last season’s young club, but Dunham already anticipates some newcomers muscling their way into the lineup. Sophomore Caroline McMartin won team MVP honors as a freshman and was pushed for the top spot by junior Mari Stein, who was also MVP as a rookie in 2019. McMartin gained American Rivers all-league distinction by placing 15th at the conference meet. Her 23:24 clocking at an Oct. 10 triangular at Waverly was the team’s fastest 6,000-meter time for the season.
High SchoolVictoria Advocate

St. Joseph boys, Gonzales girls win at VISD cross country relays

St. Joseph senior Nick Rodriguez had 8 miles to run during his Saturday morning training at Riverside Park. Six of those miles were part of his normal training routine. But Rodriguez and teammate Isaac Mahan started the day off capturing gold medals at the VISD cross country relays, winning the varsity boys race with an unofficial time of 22 minutes, 25 seconds.
Golfgokanelandknights.com

Boys Varsity Golf finishes 4th place at Lincoln-Way West Invite

The Knights Varsity Golf Team traveled to Bloomington to open the season. They played the challenging Den at Fox Creek, and shot a fantastic team score of 308. Among a field of 16 teams, comprised of mostly division 3A schools, Kaneland finished in 4th place! The team was led by an amazing score of 5-under 67 by Josh Pehl. That is Josh’s lowest competitive round as a Knight, and it was good enough for the 2nd place individual finish. Hagan Rank (77), Gavin Woods (81), and Bradley Franck (83) rounded out the Knights top 4 scorers. What a great start to the season. The varsity boys will play their next competition at Ottawa on Wednesday afternoon. Go Knights!
Educationnorthfieldathletics.com

NHS Boys Middle School Cross Country finishes 3rd in County Meet.

Manchester hosted the Boys Wabash County Cross Country Championships tonight in near perfect weather conditions. The Norse ran very well for their first meet of the season. In a tight race they were only 4 points away from 2nd as Wabash dominated the event winning the championship. Earning All County honors with a 6th place finish was Tate Barlow. Bode Sorg and Elijah Gahl finished 11th and 12th respectively running in their very first race ever. Rounding out the scoring for the Norse Wyatt Bucher and Kourtland Pratt finished 16th and 17th, with Bucher turning in a life-time best time on the night. The season looks bright as the boys will continue to work hard and improve over the next several weeks.
Jackson County, GAmainstreetnews.com

CROSS COUNTRY: Local runners compete at East Jackson meet

COMMERCE – East Jackson debuted its new on campus cross country trail and its neighbors arrived to help open it. The Eagles hosted Jackson County, Commerce and 11 other schools Saturday morning for the North Georgia Two Mile State Races. The event consisted of three moved varsity races each at...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Herald

Boys cross country: Scouting the Fox Valley area

The Harvest Christian boys cross country team is looking to finish what it started last season. The Lions were one of the top teams in Class 1A in last season's shortened fall season, which did not culminate with a state meet in Peoria. The Lions have been a consistent force in recent years, so missing a chance to win their second straight championship since 2016 is a motivating drive for the returnees.
Sportssullivan-times.com

DUCS boys cross country preview

Coach: Phillip Reynolds (fourth season). DUGGER — Coach Phillip Reynolds is still trying to put together a cross country program at Dugger Union High School. This season he has no girls running, but four boys. “I am still trying to get kids interested in running cross country,” said Reynolds. “It...
Sportsrichmondreddevils.com

Boys and Girls Cross Country Each Take Fourth at Hare & Hounds Invitational

The Red Devil cross country team made its 2021 debut at the Hare & Hounds Invitational, the team’s only official home meet of the season. The girls team made a strong showing, with gutsy performances from multiple runners taking them to a fourth-place team finish. The top Richmond performance of the day came from Savanna Blair with a fourth-place individual finish of 21:49.4. She was followed by fellow ribbon-winners Keena Barker in 13th with a time of 23:09.0 and Lizzy Graham in 17th with a time of 23:33.5. The rest of the varsity runners finished in short succession, with Gracie Thalls in 26th with a time of 25:28.6, Allison Stout in 29th with a time of 25:51.0, Lydia Casiano in 31st with a time of 26:17.2, Katy Peacock in 35th with a time of 26:38.4, Alex Parker in 36th with a time of 26:47.9, and Olivia Bailey in 38th with a time of 26:56.6 in a field of 56 runners.
Clarinda, IAclarindaherald.com

Clarinda boys cross country, Hartley open season in state rankings

The Clarinda boys cross country team opens the season ranked in Class 2A, while two-time state qualifier Mayson Hartley is ranked individually. Hartley comes in at number 14 while the Cardinal boys are ranked 20th. The Iowa Association of Track Coaches released its preseason team rankings Tuesday, Aug. 17, with...
Sportswildcatstrong.com

JV Girls Cross Country takes 6th place at the Temple Invitational

The Temple junior varsity girls cross country team opened the 2021 season on Friday morning as they hosted the Temple Invitational at Lions Park. The Tem-Cats finished in 6th place as a team in a field of 16 teams. Medalist for Temple in the 2 mile course were Anna Lesley(9th)...
Sportskvhsathletics.com

Boys’ cross country opens season at Hebron

Kankakee Valley High School boys’ cross country team started its season at Hebron’s Dave Walker Invitational on Saturday, August 21, 2021. The Kougars finished fourth out of 8 with 97 points. Lafayette Harrison edged Lowell, 59 to 62, with South Central in third at 92. Hebron, Hanover Central, Merrillville, and Washington Township rounded out the field.
Sportspeakofohio.com

Indian Lake Cross Country Competes at Preseason State Meet

Indian Lake varsity cross country teams ran at the OHSAA preseason state meet at Fortress Obetz on Saturday, August 21st. There were 278 finishers in the D2/D3 team race. The Laker girls finished 19th of 28 teams. Chloe Sparks was 85th (24:33), Hannah Metzger 120th (25:46), Elayna Richardson 138th (26:18), Rachel Wahl 157th (27:05), KaiLea Miller 191st (28:40), Makayla Motter 211st (29:50) and Maggie Reese 269th (36:55).

Comments / 0

Community Policy