Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Fallout from SummerSlam 2021, NXT TakeOver 36 & Monday Morning Q&A

By Anthony Mango
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Sasha Banks
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Carmella
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Baron Corbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Summerslam#New Japan#Combat#Summerslam 2021#Nxt#Smackdown#Cm Punk#Wwe Championship#Raw#Ricochet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair makes an interesting revelation about Becky Lynch

We know very well that often the public in wrestling can be very annoying when they want, especially with inappropriate or unsolicited choirs that can put those in the ring in difficulty. When the road tour resumed after the pandemic, the biggest fear was that the WWE Universe could use these chants to annoy and try in vain to be cooler.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Accused Of Crazy Drug Use By UFC Star

Alistair Overeem during an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour spoke about Brock Lesnar. He made some bold claims and said that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion only had UFC success due to steroids. Overeem told Helwani:. “Are you really gonna stick up for that guy?”. He said...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch ‘Rips Off’ Goldberg At SummerSlam

As I’ve stated in other articles and as many have stated elsewhere, the decision to have Becky Lynch totally squash Bianca Belair in under thirty seconds was an awful move by WWE creative. Of course, this wasn’t the first time that WWE have come up with this idea as a star of theirs has been around the ring for years squashing others in very similar fashion. Sasha Banks ‘Bad’ Backstage Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Huge New WWE Contract Leaks

Former multi-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he made his raucous return to the WWE Universe by crashing the ‘biggest party of the Summer’ and returning to WWE SummerSlam this past Saturday. It is now being reported what the role of ‘The Beast’ will be going forward in the company. Brock Lesnar ‘disrespected’ this Raw star because of his haircut.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Spoiler On WWE Planning Major Heel Turn

It was an action packed weekend in the world of professional wrestling, and fans saw a few big returns. Becky Lynch made her surprise return at the SummerSlam pay-per-view, and she shocked the world when she challenged Bianca Belair to an impromptu SmackDown Women’s Title match then walked out with the belt.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Kurt Angle Says Brock Lesnar Threw Paul Wight Around In A Real Wrestling Match

No one dared test Kurt Angle in an actual wrestling match. Speaking with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that Brock Lesnar was the only other wrestler to test their amateur abilities against him. Angle says the person that instigated the whole event was the Brooklyn Brawler and that Brock initially declined because he was wearing sandals.
WWEringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns Isn’t Worried About Paul Heyman Leaving Him For Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion and is one of the top Superstars in the company right now. He has proven himself to be an excellent champion with great character work and in-ring skills. Reigns’ reinvention as a heel has truly shown just how good he can be both as an in-ring performer and character. It came after several years of being forced onto fans as a babyface.
WWEBleacher Report

The Real Winners and Losers from 2021 WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2021 had the air of a special night. The biggest show since WWE returned to the road, some of the biggest stars in this era of WWE went to battle with gold on the line Saturday. Randy Orton and Riddle have been building a team that could change...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

How much power does Paul Heyman have in WWE?

One of the most talked-about characters for his transition from WWE to AEW rings in recent weeks, within just a month of his release, was former Aleister Black, who has now become Malakai Black in Dynamite's rings, who started a bloody feud with Cody Rhodes on his ring debut with AEW, immediately upon his arrival.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Destroys John Cena After WWE SummerSlam PPV

Last month John Cena returned to WWE when he interrupted Roman Reigns’ celebration after the Money in the Bank main event, and on Saturday night he challenged Roman for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam in Las Vegas. Unfortunately for John Cena it just wasn’t his night as Roman Reigns dominated...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

What happened to John Cena after SummerSlam?

WWE SummerSlam is in the archives, and the world now knows that John Cena failed to clinch the coveted seventeenth world title. Roman Reigns has in fact won the main event of SummerSlam, which however was troubled by a colossal twist: the return of Brock Lesnar. What the public that...
WWEComicBook

Roman Reigns Breaks Silence on Brock Lesnar Confronting Him at WWE SummerSlam

Saturday's WWE SummerSlam event closed out with Brock Lesnar making his surprise return to the company and confronting Universal Champion Roman Reigns, prompting "The Tribal Chief" to retreat with Paul Heyman. Reigns then appeared on this week's The Bump and was asked about that confrontation. Reigns dismissed Lesnar as being any kind of legitimate threat to his title reign, saying (h/t WrestleZone), "I think he wanted to get the best look possible at what's going on here, the most dominant Universal Champion to ever do this thing. I think he sees the Island of Relevancy just like John Cena did. He's just coming with like a farmer/butcher outlook as opposed to being the Hollywood guy. But yeah it just goes to show all this work, this foundation of greatness that I've been laying down, what the Bloodline's been doing, continually showing everybody that we're number one.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Backstage Note On Original Plan For Roman Reigns Vs. Brock Lesnar

At the end of SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar made his surprise return and confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns. After SummerSlam went off the air, Lesnar attacked John Cena laying him out with German suplexes and a F5. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the original...
WWEringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns Rips On Brock Lesnar’s ‘Viking Ponytail’

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant and legitimate Superstars in WWE history. He accomplished a lot during his runs with the company and fans still wonder when he will make his WWE return. Many fans also believe he might be going to AEW, but that is also highly unlikely. Several pro wrestlers also want a piece of The Beast whenever he does come back to WWE, including Roman Reigns..
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

WWE changes Becky Lynch's character in a major way

In WWE's last paid event of its main roster, Summerslam, the company wanted to give numerous surprises to its fans, staging several title changes and different returns, in some situations even with the things that are match, such as the victory of the Smackdown champion title by the returning Becky Lynch.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE Raw live results: SummerSlam fallout, Logan Paul appears

The Big Takeaway -- The post-SummerSlam edition of Raw was a fairly uneventful one. The Miz turned on John Morrison and the two will wrestle next week. Riddle beat AJ Styles in the main event. Show Recap -- There was a video recap of SummerSlam. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch & Brock Lesnar ‘Anger’ Top WWE Name

Becky Lynch is still one of the most popular female WWE Superstars in recent memory. The Man’s meteoric rise to Superstardom back in 2018 is well documented. It propelled her career to the absolute top, which culminated in her winning both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35, defeating both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of the Show of Shows. She is also engaged to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and the two welcomed their baby girl Roux in December of last year. Becky Lynch’s WWE SummerSlam return plans were leaked as well.

Comments / 1

Community Policy