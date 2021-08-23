Southwestern College to collaborate with San Ysidro Health to offer students COVID vaccines
San Ysidro, CA–Southwestern College Monday will collaborate with San Ysidro Health to provide students with free COVID-19 vaccines and other essential health services. San Ysidro Health will offer Southwestern College students Pfizer or one Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines through a Care on-site clinic, and Personal Protective Equipment, including face masks, to increase student vaccination rates and awareness. Students will also have access to free HIV testing. The goal of the collaboration is to link Southwestern College community members to health and social support services.sandiegocountynews.com
