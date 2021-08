LANSING, Mich. – Lansing’s Yerdel Vargas doubled off the glove of diving center fielder Michael Siani to bring in the winning run from first base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Lugnuts edged the Dayton Dragons 5-4 on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons won four of six in the series and completed their 13-game road trip with a record of 7-6. Dayton’s Jack Rogers, who joined the ballclub on Wednesday as a 2021 ninth round draft pick out of Sam Houston State, tied the game in the top of the ninth inning with a one-out, two-run home run to left field to force a bottom of the ninth.