Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crete, IL

Obituary: LaVerne C. Doorn

By Smits Funeral Homes
thelansingjournal.com
 6 days ago

LaVerne C. Doorn, nee Santefort, age 95, of Crete, IL passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021. She is survived by her loving children, Fred (Grace) Doorn, Terri (Don) Spence, Karla (late Chuck) Zandstra, Shelly (Kent) DeGraff and her sister Pearl (late Robert) Kraay. Cherished grandmother of Sheila, Russell, Jeremie, Steve, Colette, Kari, Jana, Kristen, Abbey, Chuck, Jodi, Holly, Dana, Alyssa, Dale, Kelly, and Erin. Great-grandmother of 34. Favorite aunt of many nieces and nephews. LaVerne is preceded in death by her husband Edward, daughter Sharon Brackett, son-in-law Chuck Zandstra, parents Teunis and Henrietta (nee Tysee) Santefort. Brothers, Lucas, Albert, William, Harold, Ralph, and infant twin Raymond Santefort. Sisters, Janette Bult, Lorraine Veit, and Dorothy Blom.

thelansingjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Dale, IL
City
Crete, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Oak Ridge Cemetery#Teunis#Cubs#Samaritans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Washington, DCPosted by
The Hill

Thousands march on Washington in voting rights push

Thousands are marching in Washington, D.C., and across the country on Saturday in a push to pass federal voting rights legislation. Saturday marked the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech. This year’s rally comes as voting rights take center stage, with GOP-controlled legislatures considering or passing bills that would restrict ballot box access.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy