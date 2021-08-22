Obituary: LaVerne C. Doorn
LaVerne C. Doorn, nee Santefort, age 95, of Crete, IL passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021. She is survived by her loving children, Fred (Grace) Doorn, Terri (Don) Spence, Karla (late Chuck) Zandstra, Shelly (Kent) DeGraff and her sister Pearl (late Robert) Kraay. Cherished grandmother of Sheila, Russell, Jeremie, Steve, Colette, Kari, Jana, Kristen, Abbey, Chuck, Jodi, Holly, Dana, Alyssa, Dale, Kelly, and Erin. Great-grandmother of 34. Favorite aunt of many nieces and nephews. LaVerne is preceded in death by her husband Edward, daughter Sharon Brackett, son-in-law Chuck Zandstra, parents Teunis and Henrietta (nee Tysee) Santefort. Brothers, Lucas, Albert, William, Harold, Ralph, and infant twin Raymond Santefort. Sisters, Janette Bult, Lorraine Veit, and Dorothy Blom.thelansingjournal.com
