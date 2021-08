JACKSONVILLE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke after Friday's practice, which was the team's second and final practice in Jacksonville, Fla. "Pretty good work day, coming off yesterday which like we talked about was a pretty spirited day. I thought our guys last night really locked in in our walk-thru. I thought it was a great time, had some team-building, team-bonding events last night. I really like this team. I like the young men that we have. We are continuing to push, continuing to build those relationships," Norvell said.