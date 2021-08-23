Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cullman County, AL

Health leaders worry large gatherings will cause another surge

By Lauren Jackson
WSFA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health officials are worried about a potential spike in COVID-19 cases in Cullman county after two weekends in a row of large outdoor events. “The potential for huge spread is certainly there,” Alabama Department of Public Health’s Northern District Administrator Judy Smith said. “The concern is not about Cullman. The concern is about large gatherings anywhere in the state. We know that anytime you put a large group of folks together, the potential for spread of any kind of disease is multiplied tremendously.”

www.wsfa.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
County
Cullman County, AL
State
Alabama State
Cullman County, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Cullman County, AL
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Wbrc#Adph Dashboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 1

Community Policy