There’s something special about open world games. Sure, they’re not for everyone, but there’s something to be said about the freedom they give us; the ability to go wherever we want and do whatever we want, in any order that takes our fancy. While we may play video games to escape from reality, we can’t resist the realistic simulation of free will that a great open world game offers. And so if you own a PS4, you might be after the best open world games available on the format.