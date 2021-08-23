Pray and You Shall Receive

That may sound overrated, especially if you spent years praying for the same thing without seeing any change. However, when you are a kid, dreaming and wishing is never a problem. My biggest dream growing up was having a father. Year after year, I would always wonder what it would be like holding my father’s hand or how he would spoil me by taking me to eat ice cream after school. In my mind we would laugh a lot and be “partners in crime.” I did not only dream, but I prayed a lot about it. That was my secret with God. I remember having long conversations with God telling Him about my dreams and my plans…When I was eight years old, my mom and I were having a prayer time together and I could not hold it in anymore. Between tears and hugs my prayer was, “Jesus, if You ever bring my dad back, I am going to share with the world how powerful and real You are.” Out of all my prayers and time spent with God, I can honestly say that I poured my heart out to Him that day.